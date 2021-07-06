Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Price Target Lowered to $48.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.37.

Shares of WBA opened at $48.17 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.47. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 52-week low of $33.36 and a 52-week high of $57.05.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.21. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 1.66%. The firm had revenue of $34.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 39.45%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter valued at $66,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 280.1% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 517 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 181.8% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 651 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. 55.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

