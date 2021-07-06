Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) Declares $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 7th.

Wabash National has a dividend payout ratio of 41.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Wabash National to earn $1.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.1%.

Get Wabash National alerts:

WNC opened at $14.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Wabash National has a twelve month low of $9.97 and a twelve month high of $20.55. The company has a market cap of $744.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.83 and a beta of 1.87.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. Wabash National had a net margin of 0.84% and a return on equity of 3.33%. The business had revenue of $392.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wabash National will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 1,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total value of $29,541.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 397,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,387,874.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WNC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Wabash National from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Wabash National in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wabash National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Wabash National from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.60.

Wabash National Company Profile

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes engineered solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products.

Further Reading: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Wabash National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wabash National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.