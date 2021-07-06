W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) Receives $67.80 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.80.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GRA. Zacks Investment Research cut W. R. Grace & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. CL King reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of W. R. Grace & Co. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Vertical Research cut W. R. Grace & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price (down previously from $71.00) on shares of W. R. Grace & Co. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on W. R. Grace & Co. from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in W. R. Grace & Co. by 4.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,820 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in W. R. Grace & Co. during the first quarter worth $44,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in W. R. Grace & Co. by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 65,073 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in W. R. Grace & Co. during the first quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in W. R. Grace & Co. by 17.7% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 11,609 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. 82.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:GRA opened at $69.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.07 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.70. W. R. Grace & Co. has a 52 week low of $38.70 and a 52 week high of $69.44.

W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73. The firm had revenue of $456.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.55 million. W. R. Grace & Co. had a return on equity of 57.85% and a net margin of 1.39%. On average, equities analysts predict that W. R. Grace & Co. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

W. R. Grace & Co. Company Profile

W. R. Grace & Co, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and petrochemicals; and FCC additives.

