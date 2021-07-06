Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vontier (NYSE:VNT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $36.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Vontier Corporation is a technology company. It is focused on transportation and mobility solutions. The company’s portfolio of brands includes expertise in mobility technologies, retail and commercial fueling, fleet management, telematics, vehicle diagnostics and repair, and smart cities end-markets. Vontier Corporation is based in Raleigh, North Carolina. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on VNT. Argus upgraded Vontier from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Vontier in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Vontier in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a neutral rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.20.

Shares of VNT stock opened at $32.70 on Friday. Vontier has a 52-week low of $26.36 and a 52-week high of $39.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.58.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $707.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $669.40 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Vontier will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.05%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vontier by 96.0% during the first quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 17,959 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates purchased a new position in Vontier in the first quarter worth $6,279,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Vontier by 73.6% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 5,449 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in Vontier by 253.9% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 40,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 29,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Vontier in the fourth quarter worth $371,000. 89.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vontier Company Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

