Vident Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 6,455 Shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) by 18.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,455 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $1,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CUZ. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Cousins Properties during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Cousins Properties during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Cousins Properties during the 4th quarter worth $111,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cousins Properties during the 1st quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Cousins Properties during the 1st quarter worth $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird upgraded Cousins Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.63.

Cousins Properties stock opened at $36.92 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.12. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.55, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.04. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $24.17 and a fifty-two week high of $39.99.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 2.03% and a net margin of 12.43%. Analysts expect that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is presently 44.60%.

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

