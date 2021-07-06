Vident Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 3,095 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 41.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,477 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,095 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $1,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,337 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,420 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 626 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,063 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 1,896 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KEYS opened at $153.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $145.52. The company has a market cap of $28.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.45, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.92. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.62 and a twelve month high of $155.88.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 16.21%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KEYS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Sunday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $162.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.90.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 5,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.14, for a total transaction of $816,541.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 88,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,217,681.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total value of $229,155.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,923,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

