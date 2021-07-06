Vident Investment Advisory LLC Lowers Stock Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,410 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 117.3% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. 15.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, March 8th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.33.

Shares of NASDAQ AZN opened at $60.79 on Tuesday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52-week low of $46.48 and a 52-week high of $64.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.68. The stock has a market cap of $159.55 billion, a PE ratio of 39.99, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 14.42% and a return on equity of 41.94%. The company had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

