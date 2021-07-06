Vident Investment Advisory LLC Increases Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,684 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,179,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO grew its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 599.0% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 23,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,832,000 after buying an additional 20,128 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 114,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,308,000 after buying an additional 37,797 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 8,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 21,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,364,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the period. 55.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

In related news, Director Lynn Forester sold 880 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.15, for a total transaction of $266,772.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,599,814.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Zinterhofer Aerin Lauder Trust sold 170,000 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.46, for a total transaction of $51,248,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 337,800 shares of company stock worth $103,109,669 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EL opened at $317.56 on Tuesday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.48 and a twelve month high of $320.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $303.64. The firm has a market cap of $115.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.30. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 39.04%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 51.46%.

EL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Argus increased their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The Estée Lauder Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $308.68.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

See Also: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL).

Receive News & Ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.