Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $1.29 Million Stock Holdings in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lessened its stake in shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) by 30.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,038 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,251 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Plexus were worth $1,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Plexus by 122.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Plexus in the first quarter worth $45,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plexus in the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Plexus by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Plexus in the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Institutional investors own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PLXS opened at $90.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $94.22. Plexus Corp. has a 52-week low of $64.35 and a 52-week high of $101.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The technology company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $881.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.88 million. Plexus had a return on equity of 15.55% and a net margin of 4.35%. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Plexus Corp. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. sold 2,076 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.23, for a total value of $193,545.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,420,344.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 2,500 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.14, for a total value of $235,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,816,869.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,076 shares of company stock valued at $1,045,755. Company insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PLXS. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Plexus from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Plexus from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Sidoti raised Plexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Plexus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.83.

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

