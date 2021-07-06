Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $1.24 Million Position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 36.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,824 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,414 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $1,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 74,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,395,000 after buying an additional 7,401 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,906,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,436,000 after purchasing an additional 46,387 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,864,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,276,000 after purchasing an additional 327,496 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,180,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,152,000 after purchasing an additional 121,489 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Oconnor LLC grew its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 269.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 210,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,243,000 after purchasing an additional 153,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Invitation Homes in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Invitation Homes in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Invitation Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.85.

INVH stock opened at $37.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $21.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13, a PEG ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 0.84. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.35 and a 1-year high of $38.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.28.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 2.40%. The firm had revenue of $475.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.13%.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

