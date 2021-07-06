Vident Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 624 Shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) by 2.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 624 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in SkyWest were worth $1,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in SkyWest during the first quarter worth $211,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of SkyWest by 20.0% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,142 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 2,194 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its stake in shares of SkyWest by 5.9% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 10,889 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of SkyWest in the first quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SkyWest in the first quarter valued at $296,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Get SkyWest alerts:

SkyWest stock opened at $43.52 on Tuesday. SkyWest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.00 and a 52 week high of $61.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -621.71 and a beta of 2.05.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.18). SkyWest had a negative return on equity of 0.12% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. The business had revenue of $534.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that SkyWest, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on SKYW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on SkyWest from $51.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James lifted their price target on SkyWest from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

About SkyWest

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

See Also: Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW).

Receive News & Ratings for SkyWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.