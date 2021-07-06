Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) Coverage Initiated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) in a report released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James began coverage on Viant Technology in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Viant Technology from $65.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Viant Technology in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Viant Technology in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Viant Technology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $51.67.

Get Viant Technology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DSP opened at $27.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a current ratio of 5.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.21. Viant Technology has a 52 week low of $20.59 and a 52 week high of $69.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion and a PE ratio of 1.34.

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $26.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.50 million. On average, analysts predict that Viant Technology will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Viant Technology during the 1st quarter worth $7,881,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Viant Technology in the first quarter worth about $660,000. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in Viant Technology in the first quarter valued at about $30,528,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Viant Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,289,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in Viant Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,611,000. 19.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Viant Technology

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels. The company also offers cloud-based self-service portal that provides customers with transparency and control over their advertising campaigns and underlying data infrastructure; omnichannel demand side platform for ad buyers to manage omnichannel campaigns and access metrics from each channel to inform decisions in other channels; and Data lake, a software and self-service enables customers with differentiated insights, including foot-traffic data reports, multi-touch attribution, and ROAS analytics.

Featured Story: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Viant Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viant Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.