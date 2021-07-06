Vertex (VERX) & The Competition Critical Comparison

Vertex (NASDAQ: VERX) is one of 332 public companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Vertex to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Vertex and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vertex 2 2 5 0 2.33 Vertex Competitors 2170 11405 21303 608 2.57

Vertex presently has a consensus target price of $29.70, indicating a potential upside of 48.57%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 5.65%. Given Vertex’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Vertex is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Vertex and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vertex -12.40% -64.84% -11.08% Vertex Competitors -43.94% -60.32% -3.59%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Vertex and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Vertex $374.67 million -$78.94 million -44.42 Vertex Competitors $1.85 billion $322.22 million 55.47

Vertex’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Vertex. Vertex is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

17.5% of Vertex shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.9% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by institutional investors. 67.3% of Vertex shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.0% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Vertex rivals beat Vertex on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

About Vertex

Vertex, Inc. provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions. The company sells its software products through software license and software as a service subscriptions. It also provides implementation and training services in connection with its software license and cloud subscriptions, transaction tax returns outsourcing, and other tax-related services. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania.

