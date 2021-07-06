Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.41 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) to post earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Verrica Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.35) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.45). Verrica Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.38) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Verrica Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.58) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.85) to ($1.40). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.84) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.23) to ($1.62). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Verrica Pharmaceuticals.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $12.00 million during the quarter.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VRCA shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

VRCA stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,545. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $6.02 and a 1-year high of $18.42. The firm has a market cap of $303.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.13 and a beta of 2.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.53.

In other news, CFO A Brian Davis acquired 5,000 shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.89 per share, with a total value of $49,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,581. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ted White acquired 4,000 shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.95 per share, with a total value of $39,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $218,561.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 11,500 shares of company stock valued at $113,725. 42.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VRCA. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 317.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 72.5% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,407 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 62.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 3,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,343 shares during the last quarter. 36.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Verrica Pharmaceuticals

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a dermatology therapeutics company, develops and commercializes treatments for people with skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate includes VP-102 for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; which has completed phase II clinical trial for treating common warts; and that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of external genital warts.

