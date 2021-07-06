Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Purchased by Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC

Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 48.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,682 shares during the quarter. Verisk Analytics comprises about 2.0% of Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $3,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 460.0% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,620,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $463,095,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152,947 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at $295,450,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 465.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,291,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $228,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,044 shares during the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 2,590.5% in the first quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 1,058,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $187,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 17,844.9% in the first quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 737,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,315,000 after acquiring an additional 733,425 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Verisk Analytics from $201.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $192.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised Verisk Analytics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.67.

In related news, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 5,265 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.08, for a total value of $1,000,771.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,562 shares in the company, valued at $4,858,824.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 6,249 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.99, for a total value of $1,131,006.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,326,565.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,203 shares of company stock worth $9,190,943. Corporate insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK traded down $1.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $176.12. 8,583 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 804,240. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $159.79 and a 52-week high of $210.66. The company has a market capitalization of $28.55 billion, a PE ratio of 34.74, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $175.19.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 33.51% and a net margin of 25.16%. The business had revenue of $726.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 23.02%.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

