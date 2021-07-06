VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $232.78

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $232.78 and last traded at $232.17, with a volume of 329 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $231.33.

VRSN has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $222.05. The firm has a market cap of $26.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.91 and a beta of 0.82.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. VeriSign had a net margin of 49.42% and a negative return on equity of 45.21%. The business had revenue of $323.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.86, for a total transaction of $125,579.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,201,256.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.69, for a total transaction of $2,444,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 843,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,745,297.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,165 shares of company stock valued at $8,357,696. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSN. ADE LLC bought a new position in VeriSign in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in VeriSign in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of VeriSign during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of VeriSign during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VeriSign during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 88.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

