Verasity (VRA) Price Tops $0.0121

Verasity (CURRENCY:VRA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. Verasity has a market capitalization of $48.42 million and approximately $42.28 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Verasity has traded 3.7% lower against the dollar. One Verasity coin can currently be bought for $0.0121 or 0.00000036 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001152 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000395 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000530 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.15 or 0.00274642 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000457 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

1irstcoin (FST) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001429 BTC.

Verasity Coin Profile

Verasity (CRYPTO:VRA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 10,356,527,869 coins and its circulating supply is 4,003,209,337 coins. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it. Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method. “

