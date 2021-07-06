Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $151.52 Million

Analysts expect that Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) will post $151.52 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Vera Bradley’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $155.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $146.00 million. Vera Bradley reported sales of $131.77 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vera Bradley will report full year sales of $566.73 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $561.00 million to $573.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $607.80 million, with estimates ranging from $603.00 million to $619.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Vera Bradley.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The textile maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. Vera Bradley had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The firm had revenue of $109.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.4% on a year-over-year basis.

VRA has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Vera Bradley in a report on Monday, March 29th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Vera Bradley from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vera Bradley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Vera Bradley in a research note on Sunday, June 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.25.

In related news, Director P. Michael Miller sold 18,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total value of $193,864.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 120,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,258,517.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daren Hull sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $190,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 141,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,798,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 439,925 shares of company stock valued at $4,963,036. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Vera Bradley during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vera Bradley during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Vera Bradley by 252.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,179 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 3,709 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Vera Bradley during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Vera Bradley during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. 59.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vera Bradley stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.68. The company had a trading volume of 4,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,246. Vera Bradley has a 1-year low of $3.83 and a 1-year high of $13.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.65. The stock has a market cap of $397.00 million, a PE ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 1.84.

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

