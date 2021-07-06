Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Shares Acquired by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 69.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Ventas by 3.0% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Ventas by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ventas by 38.6% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its holdings in Ventas by 5.6% in the first quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 4,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Ventas by 0.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 86,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,596,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $1,005,929.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,257,938.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VTR shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ventas from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Ventas in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on Ventas from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Robert W. Baird raised Ventas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, KeyCorp raised Ventas from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $49.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Ventas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

NYSE:VTR opened at $57.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Ventas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.82 and a 1-year high of $59.75. The firm has a market cap of $21.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -229.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.21.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.85). Ventas had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.89%. The company had revenue of $910.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $896.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.22%.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

