Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) Shares Purchased by Stephens Investment Management Group LLC

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) by 199.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 949,321 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 632,177 shares during the quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $48,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VRNS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Varonis Systems by 232.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,415,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $483,403,000 after acquiring an additional 6,579,321 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 659.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,625,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $186,152,000 after buying an additional 3,148,379 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 190.8% in the first quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 4,268,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,132,000 after buying an additional 2,800,320 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 202.0% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,740,158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $192,020,000 after buying an additional 2,501,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 201.4% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,950,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,458,000 after buying an additional 1,971,217 shares during the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Varonis Systems news, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.09, for a total transaction of $238,905.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 133,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,084,966.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.84, for a total value of $4,038,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,671 shares of company stock valued at $5,672,299 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNS traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.20. The stock had a trading volume of 7,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,009,825. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.13 and a 12 month high of $75.33. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.56.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 31.35% and a negative return on equity of 38.26%. The business had revenue of $74.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.02 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.56) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $50.67 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Varonis Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $83.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.11.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

