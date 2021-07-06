Vanstar Mining Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMNGF) Short Interest Update

Vanstar Mining Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMNGF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, an increase of 23.9% from the May 31st total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 698,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of VMNGF opened at $0.56 on Tuesday. Vanstar Mining Resources has a 12 month low of $0.39 and a 12 month high of $2.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.69.
About Vanstar Mining Resources
See Also: What is the FTSE 100 index?
Receive News & Ratings for Vanstar Mining Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanstar Mining Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.