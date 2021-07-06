Vanstar Mining Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMNGF) Short Interest Update

Vanstar Mining Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMNGF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, an increase of 23.9% from the May 31st total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 698,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of VMNGF opened at $0.56 on Tuesday. Vanstar Mining Resources has a 12 month low of $0.39 and a 12 month high of $2.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.69.

Get Vanstar Mining Resources alerts:

About Vanstar Mining Resources

Vanstar Mining Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, valuation, and development of mining properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the Nelligan project, which consists of 158 cells covering an area of approximately 8,216 hectares located near Chapais in Abitibi.

See Also: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanstar Mining Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanstar Mining Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.