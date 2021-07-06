Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Acquired by Founders Financial Alliance LLC

Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 977.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,371 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Webster Bank N. A. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 108.5% during the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 74.0% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $174.46 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $101.45 and a 12-month high of $180.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $174.95.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

