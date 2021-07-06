Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Stake Raised by Capital Bank & Trust Co

Capital Bank & Trust Co grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,864 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Capital Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,357,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV opened at $82.12 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.27. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $81.99 and a 52 week high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

