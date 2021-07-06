Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Shares Sold by Capital International Investors

Capital International Investors decreased its position in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 56.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 831,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,079,384 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned approximately 2.06% of Vail Resorts worth $242,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Vail Resorts in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vail Resorts in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Vail Resorts by 387.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vail Resorts in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on MTN shares. Truist upped their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $292.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $294.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $292.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $373.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $359.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $314.42.

In other news, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 1,492 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.94, for a total value of $474,366.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,853,514.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CMO Kirsten A. Lynch sold 6,344 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.46, for a total value of $2,032,998.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 36,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,732,040.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 100,497 shares of company stock worth $32,322,138 over the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MTN stock opened at $324.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.45 and a beta of 1.30. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.38 and a fifty-two week high of $338.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $321.40.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $6.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $889.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.82 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 7.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. Its Mountain segment operates Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, Beaver Creek, and Crested Butte Mountain resorts in Colorado; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire; Park City resort in Utah; Stowe and Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont; and Stevens Pass Mountain Resort in Washington.

