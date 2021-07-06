Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Stock Holdings Decreased by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lowered its stake in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,444,419 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 18,621 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Urban Outfitters were worth $53,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,515 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 521.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,071 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. 68.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:URBN opened at $40.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.58. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.90 and a twelve month high of $42.10.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $927.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.17 million. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.41) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Melanie Marein-Efron sold 2,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $103,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Margaret Hayne sold 53,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.89, for a total transaction of $2,022,947.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,086,852 shares in the company, valued at $41,180,822.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,046 shares of company stock worth $4,014,147 over the last quarter. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on URBN. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Urban Outfitters from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.14.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN).

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.