Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Shares Sold by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) by 82.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,788 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 31,884 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Urban Outfitters were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in URBN. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Urban Outfitters during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,515 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 521.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,071 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Frank Conforti sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $684,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,833 shares in the company, valued at $335,654. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Margaret Hayne sold 53,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.89, for a total value of $2,022,947.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,086,852 shares in the company, valued at $41,180,822.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 106,046 shares of company stock valued at $4,014,147. Corporate insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.14.

URBN opened at $40.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.04. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.90 and a twelve month high of $42.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.58.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.38. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 5.10%. The firm had revenue of $927.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.41) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

