Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Shares Bought by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) by 856.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 501,028 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 448,628 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $50,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of U. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in Unity Software by 494.7% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in Unity Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Unity Software news, SVP Ruth Ann Keene sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.31, for a total value of $583,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 77,121 shares in the company, valued at $6,424,950.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2020 Aps Otee sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.61, for a total transaction of $10,513,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 703,211 shares of company stock valued at $65,624,385 in the last 90 days.

U has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Unity Software in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Unity Software in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Unity Software from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Unity Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Unity Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Unity Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.00.

Unity Software stock opened at $106.09 on Tuesday. Unity Software Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.11 and a twelve month high of $174.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.91.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $234.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.08 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

