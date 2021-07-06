Unitrade Price Reaches $0.15 (TRADE)

Unitrade (CURRENCY:TRADE) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 6th. In the last seven days, Unitrade has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar. One Unitrade coin can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000430 BTC on exchanges. Unitrade has a total market cap of $4.19 million and approximately $179,829.00 worth of Unitrade was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002923 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.61 or 0.00057315 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003334 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00018091 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002925 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 28.5% against the dollar and now trades at $341.18 or 0.00997072 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,084.18 or 0.09013364 BTC.

Unitrade Coin Profile

Unitrade (CRYPTO:TRADE) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 27th, 2020. Unitrade’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,455,722 coins. Unitrade’s official Twitter account is @UniTradeApp

According to CryptoCompare, “UniTrade is a decentralized trading platform built on top of Uniswap liquidity pools. UniTrade introduces a variety of advanced functionality on top of the existing Uniswap experience, including placing buy and sell orders, viewing market order books, setting recurring buys and sells, and accessing liquidity management tools for Uniswap liquidity pools. TRADE is the native token of UniTrade and acts as a platform token for paying fees. Deposit TRADE now and get ready for trading to begin. “

Unitrade Coin Trading

