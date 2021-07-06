United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Stock Position Increased by Kennedy Capital Management Inc.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,684 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $9,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of URI. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the first quarter worth $35,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the first quarter worth $41,000. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get United Rentals alerts:

In other news, CFO Jessica Graziano sold 2,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.65, for a total transaction of $862,245.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,576,465.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

URI opened at $319.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $23.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $322.75. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.01 and a 52-week high of $354.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.09.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 29.36% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.35 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on URI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on United Rentals from $280.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on United Rentals from $350.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Barclays upped their price target on United Rentals from $190.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on United Rentals from $246.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $301.31.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

Featured Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.