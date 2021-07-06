United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Short Interest Update

United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,450,000 shares, a decline of 19.0% from the May 31st total of 1,790,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 736,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

URI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on United Rentals from $280.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. UBS Group upgraded United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $335.00 to $375.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Barclays upped their target price on United Rentals from $190.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on United Rentals from $350.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $301.31.

NYSE URI opened at $317.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $322.75. United Rentals has a 1 year low of $142.01 and a 1 year high of $354.60. The firm has a market cap of $22.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.05.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.35. United Rentals had a return on equity of 29.36% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Rentals will post 21.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jessica Graziano sold 2,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.65, for a total value of $862,245.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,858 shares in the company, valued at $5,576,465.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,262,287 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,732,926,000 after purchasing an additional 194,314 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 29,453.5% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 3,457,755 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,446,055 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 4.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,403,724 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $791,570,000 after purchasing an additional 96,594 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,324,777 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $307,228,000 after purchasing an additional 125,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 1.0% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,312,270 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $432,144,000 after purchasing an additional 13,311 shares during the last quarter. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

