United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) Stake Raised by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 33,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in United Community Banks were worth $1,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in United Community Banks by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,268,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,528,000 after acquiring an additional 49,117 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in United Community Banks by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,264,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,392,000 after buying an additional 192,702 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in United Community Banks by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,177,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,305,000 after buying an additional 237,275 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in United Community Banks by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,413,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,242,000 after buying an additional 99,327 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in United Community Banks during the 4th quarter worth about $28,804,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Get United Community Banks alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Community Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. United Community Banks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.38.

NASDAQ:UCBI opened at $31.81 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. United Community Banks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.73 and a fifty-two week high of $36.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 1.26.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.18. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 27.81%. The company had revenue of $176.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.38%.

In related news, CFO Jefferson L. Harralson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $192,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,544. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.16, for a total value of $321,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

United Community Banks Profile

United Community Banks, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the United Community Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, negotiable order of withdrawal, time, and other deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UCBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI).

Receive News & Ratings for United Community Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Community Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.