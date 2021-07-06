UniLend Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $2.01 Million (UFT)

UniLend (CURRENCY:UFT) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 5th. In the last seven days, UniLend has traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One UniLend coin can currently be bought for $0.75 or 0.00002215 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. UniLend has a total market cap of $19.57 million and approximately $2.01 million worth of UniLend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002960 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.59 or 0.00055005 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003296 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00017841 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002962 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $310.50 or 0.00918649 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,783.85 or 0.08236256 BTC.

UniLend Coin Profile

UniLend (UFT) is a coin. Its launch date was January 17th, 2018. UniLend’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,134,300 coins. UniLend’s official Twitter account is @ufoodoproject . UniLend’s official website is unilend.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “UniLend is a permission-less decentralized DeFi protocol that combines spot trading services and money markets with lending and borrowing services through smart contracts. In the money markets, the interest rates and collateralization ratio are based on supply, demand, and other market forces and borrowing limits are decided by liquidity in the trading pairs.The integrated smart contract for both features of the protocol allows both trading & DeFi capabilities to co-exist within the same protocol. “

UniLend Coin Trading

