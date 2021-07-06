UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Shares Sold by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 272 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in UDR were worth $1,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duality Advisers LP increased its stake in UDR by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 132,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,800,000 after buying an additional 49,797 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of UDR by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 4,014 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of UDR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,584,000. Securian Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of UDR by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 578,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,380,000 after purchasing an additional 12,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of UDR by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 18,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802 shares during the last quarter. 98.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UDR stock opened at $49.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a current ratio of 5.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion, a PE ratio of 248.61, a P/E/G ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.89. UDR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.34 and a 52 week high of $50.60.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.46). UDR had a return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 5.09%. On average, analysts predict that UDR, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.3625 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.08%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on UDR shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of UDR in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of UDR from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of UDR in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of UDR from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.17.

In other UDR news, CAO Tracy L. Hofmeister sold 2,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $101,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,794 shares in the company, valued at $494,597. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 10,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total transaction of $444,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,193,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,001,434.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,543,800. 3.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About UDR

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

