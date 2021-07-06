UBS Group Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Informa (OTCMKTS:IFJPY)

UBS Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Informa (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on IFJPY. Exane BNP Paribas raised Informa from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Informa in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Informa in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Informa in a research note on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Informa from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Informa presently has an average rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS:IFJPY opened at $14.59 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.24. Informa has a twelve month low of $9.18 and a twelve month high of $16.70.

Informa plc operates as a business-to-business exhibitions and events, learning, and information services company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division provides content-driven events and digital platforms that allow professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.

