UBS Group AG Sells 4,628 Shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

UBS Group AG cut its holdings in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,628 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in EVERTEC were worth $1,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in EVERTEC by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp bought a new position in EVERTEC during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,791,000. Polaris Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in EVERTEC by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 50,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in EVERTEC during the 1st quarter valued at about $681,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in EVERTEC by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 44,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on EVTC. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EVERTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. EVERTEC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.14.

NYSE EVTC opened at $44.54 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 27.66 and a beta of 1.00. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.14 and a 12-month high of $44.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $139.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.41 million. EVERTEC had a net margin of 22.29% and a return on equity of 47.06%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. EVERTEC’s payout ratio is 10.42%.

In other news, COO Philip E. Steurer sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.99, for a total value of $1,199,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,791.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

