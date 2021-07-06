UBS Group AG Increases Stock Position in Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM)

UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM) by 118.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 183,574 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 99,671 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Nano Dimension were worth $1,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NNDM. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Nano Dimension during the fourth quarter valued at $3,059,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Nano Dimension by 3,259.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 32,592 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Nano Dimension during the fourth quarter worth about $9,052,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Nano Dimension during the fourth quarter worth about $1,415,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Nano Dimension during the fourth quarter worth about $315,000. 17.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nano Dimension stock opened at $7.70 on Tuesday. Nano Dimension Ltd. has a 12-month low of $1.31 and a 12-month high of $17.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -7.94 and a beta of 2.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.35.

Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Nano Dimension had a negative net margin of 1,588.77% and a negative return on equity of 9.92%. The company had revenue of $0.81 million for the quarter.

Nano Dimension Profile

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides additive electronics in Israel and internationally. Its flagship product is the proprietary DragonFly lights-out digital manufacturing (LDM) system, a precision system that produces professional multilayer circuit-boards, radio frequency antennas, sensors, conductive geometries, and molded connected devices for prototyping through custom additive manufacturing.

