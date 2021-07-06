UBS Group AG Increases Stock Position in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) by 75.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,184 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,311 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $1,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BSY. Allstate Corp increased its position in Bentley Systems by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 8,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems during the first quarter valued at about $58,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 581,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 71.4% during the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $254,000. 24.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Bentley Systems news, major shareholder Richard P. Bentley sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.42, for a total value of $317,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 504,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,981,310.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David J. Hollister sold 191,282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $9,707,561.50. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,045,471 shares of company stock valued at $52,159,975. Corporate insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

BSY has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $53.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.75.

Bentley Systems stock opened at $64.83 on Tuesday. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $27.00 and a 52 week high of $67.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.42. The stock has a market cap of $17.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.77.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $222.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.26 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.43%.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

