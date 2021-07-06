UBS Group AG Has $1.61 Million Holdings in Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO)

UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) by 2,756.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,560 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,145 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.13% of Translate Bio worth $1,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Translate Bio by 4.3% during the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 15,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Translate Bio by 171.3% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Translate Bio by 1.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 101,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Translate Bio by 221.5% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Translate Bio by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. 88.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TBIO. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Translate Bio from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Translate Bio in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. TheStreet upgraded Translate Bio from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Truist lowered Translate Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Truist Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Translate Bio in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Translate Bio currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.63.

Shares of TBIO opened at $29.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -126.87 and a beta of 0.95. Translate Bio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.91 and a 52 week high of $34.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.49.

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Translate Bio had a negative return on equity of 13.81% and a negative net margin of 7.69%. The business had revenue of $34.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.50 million. On average, research analysts predict that Translate Bio, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

Translate Bio Company Profile

Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis. It is also developing MRT5500 for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2.

