UBS Group AG Has $1.53 Million Position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT)

UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,431 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II were worth $1,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 6.7% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 15,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 248.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 51,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 334,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,968,000 after purchasing an additional 17,379 shares during the last quarter. 10.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MVT opened at $15.72 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.63. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.51 and a 52 week high of $17.90.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0585 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a yield of 4.48%.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Profile

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc was formed on March 29, 1993 and is domiciled in United States.

