UBS Group AG Has $1.51 Million Stock Holdings in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC)

UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,134 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 6,140 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.08% of Revance Therapeutics worth $1,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 4.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 170.4% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 13.4% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,818 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 165.2% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 16.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 2,103 shares during the last quarter. 76.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ RVNC opened at $30.39 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.28. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.82 and a 1-year high of $34.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 7.88 and a current ratio of 7.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 1.25.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.19) by $0.11. Revance Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 93.59% and a negative net margin of 1,021.48%. The firm had revenue of $13.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.44 million. On average, research analysts predict that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RVNC shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Revance Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Revance Therapeutics from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Revance Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Revance Therapeutics Company Profile

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (DAXI), which has completed phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; is in phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

