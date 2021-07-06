UBS Group AG Acquires 30,662 Shares of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG)

UBS Group AG lifted its position in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) by 52.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,736 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,662 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Scorpio Tankers were worth $1,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 177.6% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 4,350 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in Scorpio Tankers during the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Scorpio Tankers during the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. 41.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Scorpio Tankers stock opened at $21.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.42 and a beta of 1.14. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.28 and a 52 week high of $24.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.19.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The shipping company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.08) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $134.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.35 million. Scorpio Tankers had a negative net margin of 1.87% and a positive return on equity of 0.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.80%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on STNG. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.57.

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 30, 2021, it owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered 131 product tankers, which included 42 LR2, 12 LR1, 63 MR, and 14 Handymax tankers with a weighted average age of approximately 5.2 years.

