UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 2,095 Shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its position in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 673,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,095 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Terex were worth $31,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. South Dakota Investment Council increased its holdings in Terex by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 36,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC increased its holdings in Terex by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 22,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Terex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $482,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Terex by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 8,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Terex by 157.9% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 62,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,880,000 after acquiring an additional 38,284 shares during the period. 83.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TEX opened at $47.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 61.08 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.48. Terex Co. has a twelve month low of $17.19 and a twelve month high of $55.60.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $864.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.19 million. Terex had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 8.34%. On average, analysts predict that Terex Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Terex’s payout ratio is currently 369.23%.

In other Terex news, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $2,504,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 639,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,008,010.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andra Rush sold 11,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total transaction of $611,909.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $984,642.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 146,323 shares of company stock valued at $7,578,284 in the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TEX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Terex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Terex from $46.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Terex from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Terex from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Terex from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.06.

About Terex

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers principally under the Terex and Genie brand names.

