UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Reduces Holdings in Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 761,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,250 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Formula One Group were worth $32,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FWONK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 5.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,034,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,056,000 after purchasing an additional 112,011 shares during the period. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 10.3% during the first quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 135,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,850,000 after purchasing an additional 12,580 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 3.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,560,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,680,000 after purchasing an additional 94,044 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 10.8% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 42,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 4,159 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 58,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. 84.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FWONK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Formula One Group from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Formula One Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

NASDAQ:FWONK opened at $50.10 on Tuesday. Formula One Group has a 1-year low of $31.57 and a 1-year high of $50.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.14. Formula One Group had a negative net margin of 23.25% and a negative return on equity of 1.46%. The company had revenue of $180.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.93 million. Analysts predict that Formula One Group will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Formula One Group Profile

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company was founded in 1950 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

