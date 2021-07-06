UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 15,554 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of Nordson worth $34,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Nordson by 20.4% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its position in Nordson by 4.4% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in Nordson by 2.7% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in Nordson by 5.2% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Nordson by 16.8% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NDSN opened at $220.20 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $214.86. Nordson Co. has a one year low of $178.60 and a one year high of $224.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.97.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.48. Nordson had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 13.88%. The business had revenue of $590.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.77 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.47%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NDSN shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Nordson from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nordson in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Nordson from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.00.

In related news, VP Gina A. Beredo sold 9,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.18, for a total transaction of $1,990,374.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,909,414.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

