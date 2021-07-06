UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $40.27 Million Stake in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 18.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,201,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 277,847 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.44% of STORE Capital worth $40,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in STORE Capital during the first quarter worth $30,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in STORE Capital during the first quarter worth $37,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in STORE Capital by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in STORE Capital during the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in STORE Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get STORE Capital alerts:

NYSE STOR opened at $35.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.15 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. STORE Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $21.00 and a 1-year high of $36.66.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $182.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.20 million. STORE Capital had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 29.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Research analysts expect that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.69%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on STOR. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist increased their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

STORE Capital Company Profile

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

Featured Story: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for STORE Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STORE Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.