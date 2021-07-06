UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 26,500 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 641,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 26,500 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.40% of A. O. Smith worth $43,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rathbone Brothers plc bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the 1st quarter worth approximately $281,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in A. O. Smith by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 148,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,063,000 after purchasing an additional 5,727 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in A. O. Smith by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 255,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,269,000 after purchasing an additional 29,028 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in A. O. Smith by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 5,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in A. O. Smith in the 1st quarter valued at $294,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Bruce M. Smith sold 5,226 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.65, for a total transaction of $363,990.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP David R. Warren sold 30,392 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total value of $2,151,449.68. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,728.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 125,328 shares of company stock valued at $8,802,676. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AOS stock opened at $70.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.06. A. O. Smith Co. has a twelve month low of $47.16 and a twelve month high of $73.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.58.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $769.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.15%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on A. O. Smith from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on A. O. Smith from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. A. O. Smith presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.71.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

