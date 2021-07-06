Ubex (UBEX) Trading Down 8.8% Over Last 7 Days

Ubex (CURRENCY:UBEX) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 6th. Ubex has a market capitalization of $1.15 million and $371,298.00 worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ubex coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Ubex has traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00013298 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $60.35 or 0.00176843 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000860 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000671 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ubex Coin Profile

Ubex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 20th, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 3,947,475,317 coins and its circulating supply is 3,329,856,565 coins. Ubex’s official website is www.ubex.com . Ubex’s official message board is medium.com/ubex . Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ubex aims to solve the problem of low confidence in the purchase of digital advertising. Smart contracts allow for making the relationship of advertisers and publishers as transparent and fair as possible, as well as minimizing the risks for all parties. By applying such an approach, Ubex allows passage from the traditional pay per click scheme to the model of payment for targeted actions, the fairest and interesting model for advertisers. “

Buying and Selling Ubex

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ubex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ubex using one of the exchanges listed above.

