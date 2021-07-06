Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $438.77.

Several research firms recently commented on TWLO. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Twilio from $500.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twilio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $386.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Twilio from $410.00 to $424.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Twilio in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $463.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a research note on Friday, March 19th.

In other news, Director Donna Dubinsky sold 461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.18, for a total value of $184,482.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.19, for a total value of $18,522,405.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 135,061 shares of company stock valued at $48,240,705. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio during the fourth quarter worth $15,911,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 645.5% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 82 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 4,500.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 92 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 78.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Twilio stock opened at $390.07 on Tuesday. Twilio has a twelve month low of $214.32 and a twelve month high of $457.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 12.19 and a quick ratio of 12.19. The firm has a market cap of $67.37 billion, a PE ratio of -100.79 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $341.16.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.63. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 30.33%. The firm had revenue of $589.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.44 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Twilio will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

