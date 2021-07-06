TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) Stock Price Down 0.4%

TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFY)’s share price traded down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.55 and last traded at $2.55. 1,900 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 71,829 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.56.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of TUI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of TUI in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TUI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $3.00.

Get TUI alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.88.

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners. The company operates a fleet of 1,600 travel agencies and online portals; 5 airlines with approximately 150 aircrafts; and 17 cruise liners, as well as approximately 400 hotels.

Featured Story: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for TUI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TUI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.