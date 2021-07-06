Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $34.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Trustmark Corporation is a multi-bank holding company. Its primary business activities are conducted through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Trustmark National Bank and Trustmark National Bank’s wholly-owned nonbanking subsidiaries, Trustmark Financial Services, Inc. and Trustmark Insurance Agency, Inc. Trustmark National Bank accounts for substantially all of the assets and revenues of the company. “

Shares of NASDAQ TRMK opened at $30.74 on Friday. Trustmark has a fifty-two week low of $20.08 and a fifty-two week high of $36.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.04.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $165.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.48 million. Trustmark had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 25.67%. Trustmark’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Trustmark will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Trustmark’s payout ratio is 35.94%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRMK. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trustmark in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trustmark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. First Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Trustmark by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new position in shares of Trustmark in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Xcel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Trustmark during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 60.61% of the company’s stock.

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

